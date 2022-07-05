Heartland Votes
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers squad vehicle early Sunday morning, July 3.(Source: Illinois State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating an attack on a trooper while he was in his squad vehicle in Chicago early Sunday morning, July 3.

According to ISP, the trooper drove up to the intersection of Division and Elston at approximately 2 a.m. when he found several vehicles blocking the intersection and some drivers taking part in reckless stunts.

This is near the Interstate 90 exit ramp.

ISP said that’s when a mob of at least 100 people swarmed the trooper’s squad vehicle, jumped on the the hood, broke the windshield and kicked the vehicle. Some in the crowd also reportedly threw rocks, bricks and fireworks at the unit.

ISP released a YouTube video of what they call mob action against the trooper showing the violence.

In the video you can hear him describe what it happening to dispatchers.

“Awe, he just broke my window! He just broke my window,” said the trooper as a man stomped on the windshield.

Not much could be seen through the broken windshield and pieces of glass on the dashboard, flashes of fireworks could be seen going off as the trooper tried to reverse the squad out of the area with the siren blaring.

Items could also be heard hitting the unit.

“He just threw a brick,” reported the trooper. “They just threw a construction (inaudible) at my car.”

The trooper continued to move in reverse out of the area. It is not clear how he was finally able to get away from the crowd or if he was injured.

ISP said they are investigating the incident.

Any one with information about the case is encouraged to contact the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.

