Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Highland Park victims

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in remembrance of the Highland Park shooting victims.

According to a release from the governor’s office, flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9.

On Monday, July 4, a gunman fired on an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 30.

Flags statewide are already at half-staff Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in honor of the of the Floyd County peace officers who died in the line of duty last week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.