Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Highland Park victims
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in remembrance of the Highland Park shooting victims.
According to a release from the governor’s office, flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9.
On Monday, July 4, a gunman fired on an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 30.
Flags statewide are already at half-staff Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in honor of the of the Floyd County peace officers who died in the line of duty last week.
