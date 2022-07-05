First Alert: Excessive heat warning issued

(KFVS) - Today and the rest of the week will be even hotter and more humid.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday at 9 p.m. because of this latest heat wave. The warning could be extended into Friday.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with daily heat index values up to 111 degrees.

Today, heat index values could reach the triple digits as early as 10 a.m.!

A few pop-up showers and storms are also possible. The chance for an isolated strong storm is small and remains below severe limits.

As rest of the week continues to be extremely hot and humid, there will also be daily chances of showers and storms.

Chances will mainly be during the afternoon and early evening hours before dissipating by nightfall.

Higher chances for showers and storms arrive by the weekend, as a cold front passes through the Heartland.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.