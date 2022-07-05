Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Excessive heat warning issued

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday at 9 p.m. because of this latest heat...
An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday at 9 p.m. because of this latest heat wave.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today and the rest of the week will be even hotter and more humid.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday at 9 p.m. because of this latest heat wave. The warning could be extended into Friday.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with daily heat index values up to 111 degrees.

Today, heat index values could reach the triple digits as early as 10 a.m.!

A few pop-up showers and storms are also possible. The chance for an isolated strong storm is small and remains below severe limits.

As rest of the week continues to be extremely hot and humid, there will also be daily chances of showers and storms.

Chances will mainly be during the afternoon and early evening hours before dissipating by nightfall.

Higher chances for showers and storms arrive by the weekend, as a cold front passes through the Heartland.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Even Hotter Today!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat Advisories up for the entire Heartland through Thursday
Official heat advisories have already been issued for the entire Heartland for Monday through...
First Alert: Hot and humid Fourth of July
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
HOT & HUMID WEEK!