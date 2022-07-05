Heartland Votes
Fireworks cause at least 2 house fires in Kansas City metro

Fourth of July fireworks caused house fires in Overland Park and Belton on Monday night.
Fourth of July fireworks caused house fires in Overland Park and Belton on Monday night.(Overland Park Fire Department/Belton Fire Department)
By Zoe Brown and Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks./BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Fireworks caused at least two house fires in the Kansas City metro on the night of the Fourth of July. No one was injured in either incident.

Crews responded at 8:45 p.m. Monday to a house fire on West 106th Street, just north of Interstate 435. The Overland Park Fire Department said fireworks ignited the shingles on the roof, causing the house fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames, and no one was injured.

“This could have been much worse,” the fire department said over Facebook. “This is why fireworks are illegal in Overland Park. Please leave the shows to the pros.”

In Belton, crews worked a house fire on Spring Street that was caused by discarded fireworks placed next to the home. The fire was contained to the home’s exterior, but there was still significant damage. No one was injured in this fire either.

Fireworks are illegal in Overland Park, while they are legal to use in Belton up until midnight the night of the Fourth.

