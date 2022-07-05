Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Excessive heat continues

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will continue for the area through Thursday. Each day we will see heat indices between 100 and 115 across most of the Heartland. This can be dangerous, so make sure to limit your time outside if you can and drink plenty of water. The only relief will be under an isolated shower or thunderstorm for Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will stay dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances do increase Friday evening into Saturday with a cold front. That may bring a “little” relief by Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/5.
First Alert 4pm forecast 7/5
Your First Alert noon forecast at 7/5.
First Alert noon forecast 7/5
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Even Hotter Today!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/5
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/5