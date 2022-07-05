Excessive heat continues

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will continue for the area through Thursday. Each day we will see heat indices between 100 and 115 across most of the Heartland. This can be dangerous, so make sure to limit your time outside if you can and drink plenty of water. The only relief will be under an isolated shower or thunderstorm for Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will stay dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances do increase Friday evening into Saturday with a cold front. That may bring a “little” relief by Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.