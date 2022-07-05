Even Hotter Today!

Mostly clear and muggy conditions Tuesday morning as temperatures are even warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, hot and uncomfortable conditions outside today as temperatures reach into the upper 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values could reach the triple digits as early as 10AM and feel like 110F today! A heat advisory will be in place due to this. Take proper precautions if going outside especially during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible today. There is a small chance an isolated storm could be strong, but most will remain below severe limits if they develop.

A heat advisory continues through Thursday night but some areas may see this extended into Friday or even upgraded to a excessive heat warning. Daily high temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Very high dew points will make it feel up to 110F during the afternoons.

Daily chances of showers and storms are in the forecast. Chances will be during the afternoon and early evening before dissipating by nightfall. Higher chances of activity arrive by the weekend as a cold front will pass through.

-Lisa

