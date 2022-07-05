Dudley, Mo. receives $50K for wastewater system evaluation

DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dudley received a $50,000 grant to evaluate its wastewater system.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the city will use the grant money for an engineering report to find ways to improve its water system to continue reliable service, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater in sewer collection pipes.

The facility plan should be finished in November 2023.

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

