Dexter man accused of stabbing Mayfield man during fight

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man is accused of stabbing a western Kentucky man during a fight.

Timothy Early, 35, of Dexter, was arrested for first-degree assault.

According to Mayfield police, they were dispatched to an assault on South 12th Street around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

When they arrived, they said they saw an active assault between Early and 54-year-old Kelvin Pittman, of Mayfield.

Early was taken into custody after police say he tossed a knife into the grass. Police say he admitted to stabbing Pittman. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Pittman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

