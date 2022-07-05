Crews deal with summer heat while working on outdoor projects

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - No matter how hot it gets, the work goes on.

That means roofers, landscapers and homeowners are still tackling those outdoor projects.

But how are some folks dealing with the heat?

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the heat index rose to 116 degrees in Williamson County. Crews we talked with have been working outside all morning and afternoon long.

One roofing crew and a mowing company said they have their ways of staying cool: drinking lots of fluids like water and Gatorade, wearing some type of hat to cover their face and Dri-Fit long sleeves to protect their skin from the sun.

One group of workers said the summer heat is brutal, while the other said it’s all a mental game.

”Brutal, you’ve got to make sure you start early and it’s 3:30 now so you kind of have to finish early too. If you can get out there cutting at 5 o’clock, that’s when you need to be out there,” said Caleb Holtzclaw, owner of Holtzclaw landscape.

“A lot of fun, it’s all fun, just the kind state of it. This ain’t nothing, you just gotta tough it out, that’s all, about it,” said roofers from Joiner Sheet Metal.

The rest of the week is supposed to be just as warm. Again if you have to do work outdoors, do it in the early morning or evening to stay out of the heat of the day.

Just a reminder: continue to hydrate, try to limit the amount of unhealthy foods you consume and take breaks in the shade or a cooler area every so often.

