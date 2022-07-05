Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of St. Louis ‘evaluating’ police strategy after at least 19 shot, 7 killed over holiday weekend

By Deion Broxton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis’ Director of Public Safety said the city will “evaluate” its policing strategy after at least 19 people were shot and 7 were killed over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Dr. Dan Isom highlighted the spike in crime the city saw from Friday to Monday during Tuesday’s weekly Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative meeting.

According to city officials,16 shootings and 3 homicides occurred in 2021 and 26 shootings and 8 homicides occurred in 2020 over the same four-day holiday weekend.

“Fourth of July weekend both downtown and across St. Louis was difficult for our city,” said Dr. Isom. “Certainly, up until this weekend, we felt that we were deploying people in the right places at the right time.”

Dr. Isom said the city is evaluating its policing strategy following this weekend. Currently, St. Louis Metropolitan police officers are working 12-hour shifts for the summer, and federal funding has gone to organizations tasked with interrupting violent crime.

St. Louis currently sits at 89 homicides for 2022. At the same time last year, there were 96 homicides, and 111 at the same time in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Betty Craft Klinke
15-year-old girl got Elvis to play Bono concert
The Crittenden County Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley, made announcement about the...
Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis
Jefferson County sheriff
‘The talent pool has become the talent puddle’; local sheriff gets creative with hiring
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/5/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/5/22
Wendy Apple
Woman says her family was dodging bullets at Fourth of July parade where 7 were killed