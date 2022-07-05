Heartland Votes
CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Fla. ice cream brand

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery-brand ice cream. The outbreak has resulted in at least one death and 22 illnesses.

Big Olaf ice cream is sold only in Florida. The manufacturer contacted retailers to recommend they stop selling its ice cream products until further notice.

The CDC says if you have any of the ice cream, you should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched it.

Twenty-three people in 10 states have been infected in the outbreak, one woman lost a pregnancy and one person from Illinois died.

The CDC says nearly all of the infected either lived in or traveled to Florida in the month before they were infected.

After interviewing 17 people infected, investigators found 14 had eaten ice cream. Six said they ate Big Olaf ice cream or ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the company.

The investigation is ongoing.

