Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Caruthersville police: Crowd fired fireworks at people, homes

Police in Caruthersville say fireworks were fired at people and several homes.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a Fourth of July celebration on Monday night.

According to Caruthersville police, crowds of people fired fireworks at homes, people and officers.

They said the crowd was so large that mutual aid was requested.

Several injuries were reported.

Officials also responded to several structure and grass fires.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell will be in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 5.
WATCH LIVE: Sen. McConnell in Paducah
Police in Caruthersville say fireworks were fired at people and several homes.
Police: Fireworks fired at people, homes in Caruthersville
A fire destroyed a lumber yard in Carmi, Ill.
Fire destroys lumber yard in Carmi, Ill.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to two separate shooting incidents on the Fourth of July.
Cape Girardeau Police investigating 2 separate shooting incidents on July 4