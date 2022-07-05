Caruthersville police: Crowd fired fireworks at people, homes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a Fourth of July celebration on Monday night.
According to Caruthersville police, crowds of people fired fireworks at homes, people and officers.
They said the crowd was so large that mutual aid was requested.
Several injuries were reported.
Officials also responded to several structure and grass fires.
