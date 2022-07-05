Carbondale man facing charges after shots fired into air on Fourth of July

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday, July 4.

Joshua A. Broderick, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:51 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man firing several shots into the air.

Officers were able to get a video image of the subject and identified him as Broderick. He was arrested without incident.

After talking to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, police say Broderick was released pending a court appearance.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

