Carbondale man facing charges after shots fired into air on Fourth of July
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday, July 4.
Joshua A. Broderick, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:51 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man firing several shots into the air.
Officers were able to get a video image of the subject and identified him as Broderick. He was arrested without incident.
After talking to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, police say Broderick was released pending a court appearance.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.