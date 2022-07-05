Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale man facing charges after shots fired into air on Fourth of July

Joshua A. Broderick, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
Joshua A. Broderick, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday, July 4.

Joshua A. Broderick, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:51 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man firing several shots into the air.

Officers were able to get a video image of the subject and identified him as Broderick. He was arrested without incident.

After talking to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, police say Broderick was released pending a court appearance.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

A southeast Missouri man is accused of stabbing a western Kentucky man during a fight.
Dexter man accused of stabbing Mayfield man during fight
The city of Dudley received a $50,000 grant to evaluate its wastewater system. (Source: stock...
Dudley, Mo. receives $50K for wastewater system evaluation
According to Caruthersville police, crowds of people fired fireworks at homes, people and...
Caruthersville police: Crowd fired fireworks at people, homes
Sen. Mitch McConnell was in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 5.
Sen. McConnell attends luncheon in Paducah