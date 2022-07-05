Carbondale man accused of threatening people with gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened people with a gun.

Loren J. Randol, 34, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and driving while license suspended.

He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear for retail theft.

Carbondale police say they responded to the 500 block of East Main Street around 11:46 p.m. on July 3 for a report of a man in a vehicle who was armed with a handgun and threatening people.

Officers found the vehicle and said the driver, later identified as Randol, fled going the wrong way on East Main Street and through a business’ parking lot.

According to police, they stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of North Wall Street and arrested Randol without incident.

They say they found a gun inside the vehicle and learned Randol was wanted on a Jackson County warrant.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

