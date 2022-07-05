Cape Girardeau Police investigating 2 separate shooting incidents on July 4

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to two separate shooting incidents on the Fourth of July.

Officers were called to Rand Street at 5:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire damage.

Police said a vehicle and a garage door were hit by bullets.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.

Officers were later called at 11 p.m. to an apartment complex on Whitener Street.

Police said the officers found shell casing in the parking lot of the complex.

No property was damaged.

A witness told officers they saw a gun being fired into the air at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

