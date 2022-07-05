Heartland Votes
Back to School Fair to be held at New Madrid Co. Family Resource Center

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Family Resource Center will hold a Back to School Fair on July 22.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 420 Virginia Ave. in New Madrid.

They will have free school supplies and backpacks for those who sign up.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and children must attend.

They ask that you contact the resource center at 573-748-2778 to register.

