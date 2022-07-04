Heartland Votes
Wiffle ball family tradition at Arena Park

A Heartland family holds their annual Wiffle ball game at Arena Park on Sunday, July 3.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three years ago Bryan Copeland and his family started a new tradition at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau: an annual Wiffle ball game.

“We would come to Arena Park passing through town and we would see these fields that resemble smaller baseball fields,” said Copeland. “So we started bringing our Wiffle ball games that we play as a family out on these fields.”

Copeland and his family live in Dallas, but his wife is a Cape Girardeau native. Every Fourth of July, they travel north to visit.

“My son, who’s ten, has been into baseball his whole life, and now that also includes Wiffle ball as one of our family traditions,” Copeland said. “This is about our third year doing this together, and now when we say we’re going to see grandpa in Cape Girardeau, this is what immediately comes into his mind.”

A family tradition full of laughs and smiles.

“(The game) now includes his uncle, his aunts, and it’s just kind of grown with the family that’s up here.”

