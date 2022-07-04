Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza around 9:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

He said the suspect had a handgun and stole cash from the register before running from the scene.

The suspect was described as a taller man in a white, hooded sweatshirt, khaki shorts, dark shoes and possibly had tattoos on his lower legs.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 or 911.

