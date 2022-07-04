Heartland Votes
Person of interest identified in Highland Park shooting that killed six people

Robert Crimo has been identified as the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting.
Robert Crimo has been identified as the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A person of interest has been identified in the shooting that killed six people.

In a statement, the City of Highland Park said they identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person of interest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

They believe he is driving a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, IL Lic. Plate DM 80653.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

