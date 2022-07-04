Person of interest identified in Highland Park shooting that killed six people
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A person of interest has been identified in the shooting that killed six people.
In a statement, the City of Highland Park said they identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person of interest.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
They believe he is driving a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, IL Lic. Plate DM 80653.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
