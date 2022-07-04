Person of interest identified in Highland Park shooting that killed six people

(KFVS) - A person of interest has been identified in the shooting that killed six people.

In a statement, the City of Highland Park said they identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person of interest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

They believe he is driving a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, IL Lic. Plate DM 80653.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

