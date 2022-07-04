Heartland Votes
Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash

A Mayfield man died after troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.
A Mayfield man died after troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man died in a motorcycle crash in southern Illinois on Sunday, July 3.

According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles P. Turner was driving his 2021 black Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane around 12:10 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the road.

Troopers say the motorcycle went through a grassy ditch before ramping the embankment to Mary’s Lane and becoming airborne.

Turner was thrown from the motorcycle.

According to ISP, he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

