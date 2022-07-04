Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman and Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - City leaders in Carmi, Illinois, say a large section of town was without power for several hours Saturday.

They told residents it was because of a massive fire at the old lumber yard property near the water tower.

It broke out in the early morning hours.

14 News spoke with several neighbors who are now dealing with damage to their own homes.

Melissa Kittinger lives right next door to the building, and she said the whole scene was chaotic.

“We just kept hearing these loud like cannons, it sounded like, going off,” she said. “We get outside, and the building was just- the flames were as tall as the water tower.”

She said her power was out for around eight hours.

The heat from the fire melted parts of their siding, as well as several other homes in the area. The front of the water department was also severely damaged.

Kittinger said she also has some water damage after firefighters doused her home to keep it from catching fire as flaming debris fell on the roof.

We are working to get more information from officials.

Massive fire in Carmi
Massive fire in Carmi(Melissa Blake Kittinger)
Large fire in Carmi, Illinois
Large fire in Carmi, Illinois(Robert Clark)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

Robert Crimo has been identified as the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting.
Person of interest identified, taken into custody in connection with deadly Highland Park parade shooting
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Fireworks postponed in Murray, KY
Fireworks postponed in Murray, KY
4th of July celebrations in the Heartland
4th of July celebrations in the Heartland
4th of July fireworks in Marion
4th of July fireworks in Marion