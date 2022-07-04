Independence Day 5K held in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 400 runners and walkers hit the streets of Jackson on Monday morning, July 4 for the Independence Day 5K.

The overall winners included Evan Stephens from Jackson (men’s) and Kayden Gilmore from Murphysboro (women’s).

Men’s winner: Evan Stephens (Jackson)

The event and went through the park and city. It included a Firecracker 1 Mile Walk or Run, a 5K Walk, a 5K Run and a Virtual Run/Walk.

Proceeds benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Children’s Health and Wellness programs.

