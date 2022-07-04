Heartland Votes
Independence Day 5K held in Jackson, Mo.

Proceeds benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Children’s Health and Wellness programs.
Proceeds benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Children’s Health and Wellness programs.(Todd Richards/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 400 runners and walkers hit the streets of Jackson on Monday morning, July 4 for the Independence Day 5K.

The overall winners included Evan Stephens from Jackson (men’s) and Kayden Gilmore from Murphysboro (women’s).

The event and went through the park and city. It included a Firecracker 1 Mile Walk or Run, a 5K Walk, a 5K Run and a Virtual Run/Walk.

See the route here.

