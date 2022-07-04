Heartland Votes
HOT & HUMID WEEK!

Daily chances of storms...
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Muggy and warm starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Isolated to patchy fog will be present in some areas during the predawn hours. The main story for this week will be heat advisories set today through Thursday. Heat index values will range form 100-110F! This is due to an increase in dew points (moisture) from the south and an upper level ridge of high pressure. Daily chances of pop-up showers and storms are possible. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Warm nights ahead in the mid to upper 70s with even warmer days of actual temperatures spanning into the upper 90s with higher heat index values near 110F on Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will move in by the end of the week slightly increasing rain chances by Saturday.

-Lisa

