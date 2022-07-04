Heat Advisories up for the entire Heartland through Thursday

Get ready for another very hot and very sticky stretch. Heat advisories are posted for the entire areas through Thursday. Each day heat indices will range from 100 to 110 across the Heartland. So make sure to limit your time outside during the afternoon and early evening hours and drink plenty of water. It’s always good to check on your neighbors and don’t forget about your pets! Tuesday through Thursday there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms too. Rain and thunderstorm chances will go up Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, we won’t get much relief behind the front as highs will still be in the lower 90s to start the week next week.

