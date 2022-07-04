Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat Advisories up for the entire Heartland through Thursday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for another very hot and very sticky stretch. Heat advisories are posted for the entire areas through Thursday. Each day heat indices will range from 100 to 110 across the Heartland. So make sure to limit your time outside during the afternoon and early evening hours and drink plenty of water. It’s always good to check on your neighbors and don’t forget about your pets! Tuesday through Thursday there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms too. Rain and thunderstorm chances will go up Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, we won’t get much relief behind the front as highs will still be in the lower 90s to start the week next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
At least 17 shot, 6 killed in St. Louis City since Friday

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/4.
First Alert noon forecast 7/4
Watch your First Alert Fourth of July forecast here.
First Alert Fourth of July forecast
Your First Alert morning forecast on 7/4.
First Alert morning forecast 7/4
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
HOT & HUMID WEEK!