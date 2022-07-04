Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Floyd Co. officers

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the Floyd County officers who died in a standoff on Thursday, June 30.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7.

According to the governor’s office, funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. in Prestonburg.

Funeral services for Prestonburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held Wednesday, July 6 at 1 p.m. in Prestonburg.

Funeral services for Prestonburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held Thursday, July 7 at 1 p.m. in Prestonburg.

