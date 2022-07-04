Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Floyd Co. officers

Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5 to...
Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the Floyd County officers who died in a standoff on Thursday, June 30.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7.

According to the governor’s office, funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. in Prestonburg.

Funeral services for Prestonburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held Wednesday, July 6 at 1 p.m. in Prestonburg.

Funeral services for Prestonburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held Thursday, July 7 at 1 p.m. in Prestonburg.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
At least 16 shot, 5 killed in St. Louis City since Friday
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant

Latest News

The fireworks display in Murray, Ky. was postponed due to dry weather conditions.
Fireworks postponed in Murray, Ky.
Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
A Mayfield man died after troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash
The fireworks display in Murray has been postponed due to dry weather conditions.
Fireworks display in Murray, Ky. postponed due to dry weather conditions