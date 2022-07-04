Heartland Votes
Gordonville firefighters respond to garage, house, side-by-side on fire

Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side. (Source:...
Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side.

According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District’s Facebook post, their department and mutual aid were dispatched to the 3000 block of State Highway PP around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 for a report of a side-by-side on fire next to a home.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw the house and garage were also on fire.

Due to the fire spreading and it being a holiday weekend, firefighters say the call was upgraded to bring in more manpower and resources.

The additional units were able to contain the fire in the garage and extinguish the side-by-side. They said there was no further damage to the inside of the home or the vehicles.

According to the fire protection district, everyone was able to get out of the structure uninjured.

They said the reporting party did a good job staying on scene to update the dispatcher and trying to alert the people in the home that it was on fire.

Firefighters reminded the community to properly dispose of fireworks after use by soaking them in water and putting them in an area that “won’t cause any harm.”

They also thanked the mutual aid and dispatch for their help and quick response.

