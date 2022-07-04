First Alert: Hot and humid Fourth of July

(KFVS) - Muggy and warm starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Lisa Michaels says isolated to patchy fog will be present in some areas during the predawn hours.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

A look at your Fourth of July. (KFVS)

The main story for this week will be heat advisories set today through Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100 to 110 degrees. This is due to an increase in dew points (moisture) from the south and an upper level ridge of high pressure.

Warm nights ahead in the mid- to upper 70s with even warmer days of actual temperatures spanning into the upper 90s with higher heat index values near 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily chances of pop-up showers and storms are possible.

A cold front will move in by the end of the week slightly increasing rain chances by Saturday.

