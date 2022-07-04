Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fireworks display in Murray, Ky. postponed due to dry weather conditions

The fireworks display in Murray has been postponed due to dry weather conditions.
The fireworks display in Murray has been postponed due to dry weather conditions.(WTOC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The fireworks display in Murray has been postponed due to dry weather conditions.

The Murray Bank posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the city and fire department decided to postpone the event.

They said they will update the community when they have a reschedule date.

You can call the Murray Fire Department at 270-762-0320 if you have any questions.

See our unofficial list of Fourth of July events in the Heartland here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
At least 16 shot, 5 killed in St. Louis City since Friday
A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Official heat advisories have already been issued for the entire Heartland for Monday through...
First Alert: Heat advisories already issued for this week

Latest News

A Mayfield man died after troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Proceeds benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Children’s Health and Wellness programs.
Independence Day 5K held in Jackson, Mo.