Fireworks display in Murray, Ky. postponed due to dry weather conditions

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The fireworks display in Murray has been postponed due to dry weather conditions.

The Murray Bank posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the city and fire department decided to postpone the event.

They said they will update the community when they have a reschedule date.

You can call the Murray Fire Department at 270-762-0320 if you have any questions.

