Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 2.

The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese was driving a pickup truck when it went off the roadway, hit a tree, flipped and caught on fire.

Meese died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.