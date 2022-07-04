Heartland Votes
Driver killed in fiery crash

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 2.

The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese was driving a pickup truck when it went off the roadway, hit a tree, flipped and caught on fire.

Meese died at the scene.

