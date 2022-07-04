Curtis Brown Memorial Cornhole Tournament held annually by family for the Fourth of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What started years ago as a small event at a Kelley family party has now become full-blown cornhole phenomenon.

“We’ve probably been doing this for 15 or 20 years,” said Jan Kelley. “We’re blessed to have a great place to play cornhole and a wonderful family.”

From boards stretching close to the length of the yard to an organized bracket with an emcee on a megaphone announcing matchups, this cornhole tournament hasn’t stopped growing. It also recently got an official name, after a beloved family member who passed away.

“Curt(is) Brown, my brother-in-law, rest in peace, was a big sports lover,” Chris Janet said. “Curt was a good cornhole player too. We always wanted to get Curt as a partner. A memorial for him, and some his family joins us for this event.”

A plaque that bears the tournament’s name hangs proudly in the garage, along with slots for the winners’ names each year.

“There’s a lot of pride in this thing here,” Janet said with a smile. “It really is just a great opportunity to share some laughs and fun and compete a little bit.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.