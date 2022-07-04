Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Curtis Brown Memorial Cornhole Tournament held annually by family for the Fourth of July

A Heartland family holds their annual cornhole tournament in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 3.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What started years ago as a small event at a Kelley family party has now become full-blown cornhole phenomenon.

“We’ve probably been doing this for 15 or 20 years,” said Jan Kelley. “We’re blessed to have a great place to play cornhole and a wonderful family.”

From boards stretching close to the length of the yard to an organized bracket with an emcee on a megaphone announcing matchups, this cornhole tournament hasn’t stopped growing. It also recently got an official name, after a beloved family member who passed away.

“Curt(is) Brown, my brother-in-law, rest in peace, was a big sports lover,” Chris Janet said. “Curt was a good cornhole player too. We always wanted to get Curt as a partner. A memorial for him, and some his family joins us for this event.”

A plaque that bears the tournament’s name hangs proudly in the garage, along with slots for the winners’ names each year.

“There’s a lot of pride in this thing here,” Janet said with a smile. “It really is just a great opportunity to share some laughs and fun and compete a little bit.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Bryan Copeland and his family play wiffle ball together every year leading up to the Fourth of...
Wiffle ball family tradition at Arena Park
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 7/3
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 7/3
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 7/3
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 7/3
Curtis Brown Memorial Cornhole Tournament
Curtis Brown Memorial Cornhole Tournament