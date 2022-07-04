City of Hayti receives $37,500 grant for drinking water system evaluation

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Hayti received $37,500 in grant money to evaluate its drinking water system.

The money is from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant.

According to a release from the DNR, the grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover costs for evaluating drinking water treatment system improvements.

The city will use the money for an evaluation that will help the community determine what actions are needed to address its drinking water needs in the short term, as well as plan for future growth and development.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

