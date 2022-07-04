Heartland Votes
Centerstone to host free Narcan kit distribution event

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone, in collaboration with Egyptian Health Department, will be hosting a free Narcan distribution event on Friday, July 15.

The event will be held in the parking lot of Centerstone’s Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Clinic in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nonprofit will be handing out free Narcan kits to the public and training on on how to administer the medication that can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“Anyone who is at risk of having or witnessing an opioid overdose, or who spends time with people who use opioids should consider carrying Narcan on them,” said Samuel Stearns, Centerstone Community Development Representative. “You never know when you will need to save a life.”

Centerstone will have information available on how to recognize an overdose, the risks of a relapse and how to develop a relapse plan.

Those unable to attend the event can receive a free Narcan kit at the MAT Clinic in Marion Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Samuel Stearns via email by clicking here.

