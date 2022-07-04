Bottled water distribution schedule changed in Marion, Ky.

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The bottled water pickup schedule in Marion, Kentucky has been changed because of the the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the City of Marion, the change has been made to give volunteers a break over the holiday.

Water distribution is also being switched to a split day schedule.

The city said this is to allow water deliveries to made during the middle of the day when pickups are slower and to give volunteers a break from the heat in the afternoon.

Residents can pick up bottled water at the Old National Guard Armory located at 131 Rochester Avenue on the following days:

Tuesday, July 5 for resident’s with the last name beginning A through I from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 is a delivery day, water can be picked up by arrangement only

Thursday, July 7 for resident’s with the last name beginning J through R from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 8 for resident’s with the last name beginning S through Z from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is asking water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes.

Those needing special arrangements for water supplies, because of health or transportation, is asked to contact Marion City Hall at 270-965-2266.

Volunteer are also needed. Those wanting to help can contact Danielle at 270-704-3523.

A State of Emergency was issued for the City of Marion on Saturday, June 18 because of a water shortage.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the main water source for the city, Lake George, had to be drained after a levee failure, limited rainfall and unseasonably hot weather.

On Wednesday, June 29 the city announced they had roughly a 10-day water supply.

