Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bottled water distribution schedule changed in Marion, Ky.

The bottled water pickup schedule in Marion, Kentucky has been changed because of the the...
The bottled water pickup schedule in Marion, Kentucky has been changed because of the the Fourth of July holiday.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The bottled water pickup schedule in Marion, Kentucky has been changed because of the the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the City of Marion, the change has been made to give volunteers a break over the holiday.

Water distribution is also being switched to a split day schedule.

The city said this is to allow water deliveries to made during the middle of the day when pickups are slower and to give volunteers a break from the heat in the afternoon.

Residents can pick up bottled water at the Old National Guard Armory located at 131 Rochester Avenue on the following days:

  • Tuesday, July 5 for resident’s with the last name beginning A through I from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 6 is a delivery day, water can be picked up by arrangement only
  • Thursday, July 7 for resident’s with the last name beginning J through R from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, July 8 for resident’s with the last name beginning S through Z from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is asking water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes.

Those needing special arrangements for water supplies, because of health or transportation, is asked to contact Marion City Hall at 270-965-2266.

Volunteer are also needed. Those wanting to help can contact Danielle at 270-704-3523.

A State of Emergency was issued for the City of Marion on Saturday, June 18 because of a water shortage.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the main water source for the city, Lake George, had to be drained after a levee failure, limited rainfall and unseasonably hot weather.

On Wednesday, June 29 the city announced they had roughly a 10-day water supply.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Heartland News at 9 on KFVS-TOO headlines 7/3
Heartland News at 9 on KFVS-TOO headlines 7/3