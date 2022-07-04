Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Boat catches on fire at popular lake

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.(Alissa McCallister)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) -A boat caught on fire at Norfork Lake hours before Independence Day.

The call came into the Baxter County Sherriff’s Office Saturday, July 3, around 9:05 p.m according to dispatch.

A dispatcher with the department confirmed a boat caught on fire at Norfork Lake, near the Tracy Ferry Marina in Moutain Home.

The dispatcher said one person was on the boat when it caught fire but it is unknown at the time if any injuries occurred. No word on if the fire has been extinguished.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
The bottled water pickup schedule in Marion, Kentucky has been changed because of the the...
Bottled water distribution schedule changed in Marion, Ky.
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Heartland News at 9 on KFVS-TOO headlines 7/3
Heartland News at 9 on KFVS-TOO headlines 7/3