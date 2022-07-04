1 injured; 2 officers, 1 firefighter checked out for smoke inhalation after Perryville apartment fire

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured and two officers and a firefighter were checked out for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire on Sunday night, July 3.

According to Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller, they received a call around 10:53 p.m. of an apartment fire in the 1500 block of Alma Ave.

He said police arrived first and were able to guide a female subject out of the apartment that was on fire.

According to the chief, the building has a total of 10 apartments, but thankfully the fire did not spread.

As of Monday, the cause of the fire was undetermined but Triller said it was not believed to be suspicious.

