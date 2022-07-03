Major Case Squad investigate deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after she was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to Sikeston DPS Chief Jim McMillen, the shooting took place at Hucks gas station around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, July 3.

Information on the shooter and the victim have not been released at this time.

A Major Case Squad is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.