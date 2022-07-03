Heartland Votes
Advertisement

At least 11 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis since Friday

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 11 people being shot, and three being killed since
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 11 people being shot, and three being killed since Friday.

The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was found by a car with a puncture wound to the back of his head.

At 12:45 p.m. Friday, police reported a 43-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her neck while driving west on Dr. Martin Luther King and turning right onto Union.

At 3:32 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was shot near Warne and Penrose.

At 9:45 p.m. Friday, cops reported a 49-year-old man was shot in the stomach behind a business in the 8800 block of North Broadway.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, two women were shot while exiting a business in the 5900 block of West Florissant.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man and a woman were shot in the 2000 block of Obear.

Then around 1 p.m. Saturday, a man suffered a gunshot graze wound to the leg in the 1300 block of Convention, later a man and woman were shot and killed in a black car near C D Banks and Sarah, and then a woman was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of Goodfellow.

U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri and North City resident Carla “Coffee” Wright lives near the double homicide near C D Banks and Sarah. She told News 4 she went to the scene after hearing emergency sirens.

“Young lady. Leg literally hanging outside of the car,” Wright said. “And I believe there’s two other passengers, one in the back and one in the front. But it’s just ridiculous that--broad daylight--this is what we have to deal with. The holiday is just starting. We haven’t even got to the actual holiday. We see this so often that we become numb to it. Whoever did this, there are cameras everywhere. And so whoever the gun person is or gun people are, you’re going to be caught.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

Latest News

Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
Whitney Quick with the BBB has some tips to help you shop smart with small, online retailers.
BBB: How to shop safely with small online retailers
How to shop safely with small online retailers.
BBB Tips: Shop safe with small online retailers
By The Bushel 6/28/22
By The Bushel 6/28/22
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting