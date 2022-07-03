Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky’s attorney general asks state’s highest court to enact anti-abortion law

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.(WKYT)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Sunday asked the state’s highest court to reinstate the former “Heartbeat Law.”

According to Cameron’s petition with the Kentucky Supreme Court, the statue prohibits abortion after a fetus has “a detectable heartbeat.”

The petition also asks to lift a restraining order against the attorney general that was issued by the Jefferson Circuit Court in EMW Women’s Surgical Center v. Cameron. The circuit court denied the motion, and Cameron is now asking the Supreme Court to review the petition.

According to the court case, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, a clinic that performs abortions, filed a restraining order against Cameron after he attempted to enact two statutes that would prohibit most abortions unless the mother’s health were at risk.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” Cameron said in a statement. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

The “Human Life Protection Act” was reinstated on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which prohibits most abortions, according to court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
A shooting in Sikeston this morning resulted in one person's death and another being injured.
Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person dead, another injured
A green trillium captured by Giant City State Park.
Discover Illinois’ rare species of plants at Giant City State Park
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station