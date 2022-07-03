Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

More showers, storms today.....before a heat wave develops for the week ahead...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A stalled front will keep our weather unsettled for one more day….before a building upper ridge brings a return of heat wave conditions for the week ahead.   Today is looking very similar to Saturday, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms expected once again.  We are not outlooked for severe by SPC,  but a few storms could produce gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.  Highs again today look to range from the upper 80s north to the low 90s south,  though high dew points will make it feel worse.   Showers and storms should fizzle after sunset,  with drier conditions expected on Monday.

The story for the upcoming week will be a hot upper high developing over the lower Mississippi Valley.  This will keep our weather very hot and humid….with only small storm chances.   Highs Tuesday through Thursday (at least) will be in the 95 -100 range, with peak heat indices of about 105-110 thanks to high humidity levels.  Models continue to show a weak cold front moving in from the northwest late in the week, though the timing and strength of this is uncertain.  If this does not verify, the excessive heat could continue into next weekend as well.  Heat Advisories are likely to be issued by Tuesday.

