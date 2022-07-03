Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heat Advisories already issued for Monday thru Thursday!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Heat Advisories have already been issued for the entire viewing area for most of the upcoming work week, starting tomorrow.  In the short term,  a few showers and thunderstorms this Sunday evening should gradually fizzle out after sunset,  leading to a mostly quiet and muggy night.   Starting tomorrow a large upper ridge will begin to build over the Mid-South, centered just to our south,  resulting in a very hot and humid heat wave pattern.   It looks like there will still be enough moisture around tomorrow for some isolate late-day thunderstorms,  but otherwise it will be sunnier, drier and warmer tomorrow with highs of about 90 to 95,  and heat index numbers of about 100 to 105.

The steamiest days this week look to be Tuesday thru Thursday.  Official highs look to be in the 95-100 range,  but oppressive dew points in the mid to even upper 70s will produce peak heat index numbers in the 105-115 range.   The one possible source of hope is that this looks to be a ‘messy’ ridge,  allowing for a few clouds and isolated late day thunderstorms.   By the end of the week a cold front may be moving in from the northwest, resulting in a threat of stronger storms and a little relief by next weekend.

