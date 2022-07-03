Discover Illinois’ rare species of plants at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Did you know there are over 400 species of rare plants known from Illinois? This presentation by Botanist Chris Benda will dive into the identification of rare plants and explain how to differentiate them from their related counterparts.

This indoor presentation will be held on Sunday, July 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Giant City State Park and is free and open to the public.

Spring Ladies' Tresses Orchids (top left), Coppery St. Johnswort (top right) and Superb Lily (bottom). (Giant City State Park)

Registration is required. For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

