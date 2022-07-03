Heartland Votes
BBB: How to shop safely with small online retailers

How to shop safely with small online retailers.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The ease of shopping and delivery is appealing to many, but with the convenience comes some caution.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau has some tips.

She said websites made it easy for small retailers to offer their things to a wider consumer base, using social media channels to market their product. Because of this Quick said some of those small retailers had trouble fulfilling orders.

“So, in the first five months of this year, in 2022, BBB received more than 17,000 complaints about online businesses, easily the most complained about type of business, and BBB fielded more than 51,000 complaints about online businesses in 2021...” she said.

In one case, Quick said a Missouri woman told the BBB that her child’s school placed a spirit wear order with a small, online business in fall 2021 and they never received the purchased shirts.

“So, the woman said that the business gave her numerous excuses as to why they couldn’t deliver their goods before eventually cutting off communication,” she continued.

Quick said it’s important to do the following if you’re shopping online:

  • Always research the business and its owners before paying any money
  • Read all Terms and Conditions before completing a purchase
  • Understand the expected delivery dates and refund policies
  • Know your options in case you receive an item that was not advertised

For more tips, visit BBB.org.

By The Bushel 6/28/22
