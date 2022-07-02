Heartland Votes
Advertisement

River City Vault Club opening pole vault facility in Cape Girardeau

River City Vault Club opening pole vault facility in Cape Girardeau
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rademaker name and pole vaulting have gone hand in hand in southeast Missouri for decades.

Dr. Tim Rademaker is a longtime coach at Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University, where he also competed in pole vault. He passed along a love for the sport to his son Mark.

“We’d be in the backyard digging holes, running across the yard planting the pole into the hole and going over ladders, going over buckets on top of ladders with a cross bar,” said Mark Rademaker, founder of River City Vault Club.

“The pole vault was (my dad’s) true love. He’s been involved with that for probably 65 years.”

Following the same passion, Mark also competed in pole vault at the collegiate Division I level with Arkansas State University. He is hoping to grow the sport by opening the River City Vault Club with his dad.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from some of the best in the country, starting with my father, Olympic vaulting coaches, Olympians as well,” Mark said. “I thought how can I not share this with kids... This is the first step of actually being able to really do it.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage

Latest News

River City Vault Club opening pole vault facility in Cape Girardeau
River City Vault Club opening pole vault facility in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/1
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/1
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Arenado becomes first Cardinal since 2005 to hit for the cycle
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/1
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/1