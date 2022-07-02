Heartland Votes
Record number of travelers this Fourth of July

Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People travelling for the holiday weekend, might have quite a journey ahead of them.

Triple A is expecting a four percent increase in road trip travelers from last year.

“We’re actually expecting a record number of travelers for Independence Day weekend across the United States,” Triple A’s Public Affairs Specialist, Nick Chabarria said.

Missouri will have more than 844,000 travelers.

“Expect to see more vehicles on the road, make sure you’re paying attention, always wear your seatbelt, and of course designate a sober driver.”

With gas prices as high as they are, you’ll want to travel in a way that doesn’t waste your fuel.

Chabarria said the easiest way to do that is to make sure your tires are inflated properly. Underinflated tires can reduce your fuel economy by up to 10%.

Making sure you don’t overpack for your trip will help you save at the pump too. Additional weight in your vehicle decreases your fuel economy as well.

Jennifer Brown, a Tennessee resident who was road tripping this week, had her own tricks to saving gas money. She downloaded an app on her phone that looks at her route and finds the cheapest places to fuel up.

“We’ve lucked up and filled up before the bigger cities, where the prices have jumped twenty to thirty cents and kinda saved that way along the way,” Brown said.

Those who are taking a plane for their trip will face a different set of issues. Katrina Amos, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s manager said patience will be key.

“The airports are going to be busy and airlines are going to do their best to manage and get everyone to their destinations safely and efficiently,” Amos said.

But, whether your adventure is on the ground or in the sky, both Amos and Chabarria’s advice is to make sure you’re giving yourself a good amount of time for travel.

