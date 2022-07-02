Heartland Votes
Learn how to identify, cook wild mushrooms at Giant City State Park

The program is on Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program is on Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Interested in learning how to identify, pick and cook mushrooms out in the wilderness? Giant City State Park is holding a program led by local Naturalist and wild food enthusiast, Alex Holmes, as he gives an introduction to edible summer and fall wild mushrooms.

The program is on Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Holmes will discuss how to identify, forage and prepare wild mushrooms.

He will also prepare a sample of mushrooms after the presentation.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says this mostly indoor program is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Please call 618-457-4836 to register.

