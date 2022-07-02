First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Rain and storm chances will be higher this weekend as a weak frontal boundary stalls across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe for today; a few stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts as well as very heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Timing will be difficult because of the scattered nature of the expected storms, but the greatest coverage is likely to be between about noon and 6 pm. Highs today and Sunday will range from the upper 80s north to the low 90s south.

The story for the work week will be increasing heat and humidity as an upper high builds over the region. The Tuesday thru Thursday period looks to be the worst, with highs of about 95-100 and peak heat indices of about 105-110. Heat Advisories are likely to be issued. By about Friday into the weekend the ridge will start to weaken, allowing for a slight cooling trend and a better chance of rain once again.

