First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A stalled front will keep our weather a bit unsettled for another day or so….but after that building high pressure aloft will bring a heat wave pattern to the area for most of next week. Scattered storms this afternoon should decrease to just an isolated shower or storm overnight…otherwise it will be a mild and humid night with a little fog possible in areas that got rain today. On Sunday a few widely scattered thunderstorms will likely redevelop, especially during the more unstable afternoon and evening hours. Highs again will range from the 80s north to the low 90s south.

Next week’s weather continues to look very hot and humid….especially about Tuesday thru Thursday. Highs in the 95-100 range will combine with dew points in the 70-75 range to give peak Heat Indices of about 105-110. One possible note would be a slight chance of getting cooled off by an isolated late-day storm, but chances look low. By Friday the upper high gets knocked down by a passing wave…which could bring a round of strong storms, followed by slightly less humid conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.