Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A few storms possible again Sunday.......plus......very hot and humid pattern next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stalled front will keep our weather a bit unsettled for another day or so….but after that building high pressure aloft will bring a heat wave pattern to the area for most of next week. Scattered storms this afternoon should decrease to just an isolated shower or storm overnight…otherwise it will be a mild and humid night with a little fog possible in areas that got rain today. On Sunday a few widely scattered thunderstorms will likely redevelop, especially during the more unstable afternoon and evening hours. Highs again will range from the 80s north to the low 90s south.

Next week’s weather continues to look very hot and humid….especially about Tuesday thru Thursday. Highs in the 95-100 range will combine with dew points in the 70-75 range to give peak Heat Indices of about 105-110. One possible note would be a slight chance of getting cooled off by an isolated late-day storm, but chances look low. By Friday the upper high gets knocked down by a passing wave…which could bring a round of strong storms, followed by slightly less humid conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

Latest News

2.7 earthquake near Williamsville
2.7 earthquake detected near Williamsville, MO
Highs today and Sunday will range from the upper 80s north to the low 90s south.
First Alert: Higher chances of storms today
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/2
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook