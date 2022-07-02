Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Higher chances of storms today

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/2
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Rain and storm chances will be higher this weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe for today; a few stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts as well as very heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Brian Alworth says timing will be difficult because of the scattered nature of the expected storms, but the greatest coverage is likely to be between about noon and 6 p.m.

Highs today and Sunday will range from the upper 80s north to the low 90s south.

The story for the work week will be increasing heat and humidity as an upper high builds over the region.

The Tuesday through Thursday period looks to be the worst, with highs of about 95-100 and peak heat indices of about 105-110.

Heat Advisories are likely to be issued.

By about Friday into the weekend the ridge will start to weaken, allowing for a slight cooling trend and a better chance of rain once again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
UPDATE: Missing Bollinger County woman found safe
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mother Nature will have her own fireworks this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
A beautiful sunset in a Marquand, Mo. backyard.
First Alert: Potentially stormy weekend, dry holiday