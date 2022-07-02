Heartland Votes
Arenado becomes first Cardinal since 2005 to hit for the cycle

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Philadelphia, Pa. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado would become the first St. Louis player to hit for the cycle since 2005.

Arenado singled in the top of the 8th Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies to reach the cycle and become the first Cardinals player since Mark Grudzielanek to do so.

Despite Arenado’s big night, the Phillies beat the Cardinals 5-3.

This is the second time Arenado has hit for the cycle in his career. The first coming in 2017 with the Colorado Rockies.

