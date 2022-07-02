Arenado becomes first Cardinal since 2005 to hit for the cycle

Philadelphia, Pa. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado would become the first St. Louis player to hit for the cycle since 2005.

Arenado singled in the top of the 8th Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies to reach the cycle and become the first Cardinals player since Mark Grudzielanek to do so.

Despite Arenado’s big night, the Phillies beat the Cardinals 5-3.

This is the second time Arenado has hit for the cycle in his career. The first coming in 2017 with the Colorado Rockies.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.