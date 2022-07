WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 2.7 earthquake was reported 6.8 miles southeast of Williamsville in Wayne County.

It had a depth of 2.6 miles.

It happened around 2:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

The coordinates of the quake were 36.889°N 90.478°W.

